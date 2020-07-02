http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/yNiBrqFIrMQ/

Jill Biden, the wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, told The View this week that her husband is a “moderate.” Oddly, that is a label that the former Vice President has rejected in the past. And today, Joe Biden is a “revolutionary.”

Last April, shortly before he entered the race, reporters suggested that Biden was a “moderate” and not a “progressive.” He fired back: “For my whole career, I wish had been labeled in Delaware for the seven times I ran as a moderate. I was never labeled as a moderate.”

Moreover, Biden is not moving back to the center, as candidates typically do after securing their party’s nomination. Instead, he is moving left.

The New York Times noted recently: “Mr. Biden is striking fewer of the moderate notes that won him the nomination, instead courting progressives with a new openness to systemic disruption.” The Washington Post noted the same, quoting Biden: “We need some revolutionary institutional changes.”

Biden has started talking like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who promised a “political revolution” and told supporters on the campaign trail last summer: “We need to transform the economics of this country and the politics of the country.”

Similarly, in May, Biden said that the coronavirus pandemic presented “an incredible opportunity … to fundamentally transform the country.”

That echoed Sanders — and Barack Obama, who told voters in October 2008 that his goal was “fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”

Biden is sounding less and less “moderate” than ever.

The idea of “transforming” America is a radical one. The word “transformation” is also used by the radicals of Black Lives Matter to describe a country they hate and wish to replace with their own version of a radicalized, socialist utopia.

Melina Abdullah, one of the leaders of Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles, told a crowd recently: “We are in a moment of transformation in this country.” She added that their enemies were the “liberal white supremacists … the kind of white supremacists that have black friends that sit at the dinner table.”

She told the crowd to say “fuck [Mayor] Eric Garcetti” as well as “fuck Donald Trump,” lumping them together because they are both white and represent the system.

“As we talk about a white supremacist terrorist like Donald Trump remember that we live in a city that is largely liberal white supremacists. So, when you say ‘Fuck Donald Trump, make sure you say Fuck Eric Garcetti’” – @docmellymel Thank you @_PublicComment_ pic.twitter.com/jkSiQBR1sD — People’s City Council – Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) July 1, 2020

That is who Biden has made common cause with as he echoes Black Lives Matter’s call for “transformation” in America.

As conservative pundit Erick Erickson once said of Obama: “No one seeks to fundamentally transform something they love.”

“Moderates” do not call for “fundamental transformation” and for “revolutionary institutional change” in America.

The American people have experienced enough “transformation” in recent weeks — the upheaval of COVID-19, the riots in the streets.

Joe Biden is promising more upheaval and radical change. There is nothing “moderate” about that at all.

