http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zJDUE4HlPUs/

Protesters in Jacksonville, Florida — home of the upcoming GOP convention — placed body bags outside of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) on Thursday, following nationwide Black Lives Matter protests demanding police reform.

Demonstrators gathered on the steps of JSO, placing what appeared to be several makeshift “body bags” outside the building. Protesters reportedly held signs reading, “Tear Down Systemic Racism” and “White Supremacy & Racism Is Destroying Amerikka,” according to local news outlet First Coast News:

I took this photo outside of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. It appears to be homemade body bags on the steps of JSO. A group is out there. One sign read: “Tear down systemic racism.” @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/CAnMHC5wZW — Anthony Austin (@AnthonyReports) July 2, 2020

The organizers told Action News Jax that the body bags represent “those who are killed by JSO’s bullets”:

RIGHT NOW: Local protesters putting what appears to be body bags on steps of JSO to presumably reflect number of people shot and killed by JSO @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/MOSDFq0juS — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) July 2, 2020

Leaders of this protest just called out the Clay County Sheriff for his warning to protestors that he will deputize citizens. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/R7lgJyU24r — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) July 2, 2020

Last month, JSO responded to reports of a potential suicide but later discovered an officer-dressed mannequin hanging above an Interstate-95 overpass, in what appeared to be a mock lynching. The mannequin was dressed in a New York City Police Department (NYPD) uniform with a pig mask:

Please take a moment to read the statement from Sheriff Mike Williams regarding the mannequin that was found hanging this morning. If you have information regarding this incident, call #JSO at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. pic.twitter.com/jGCjPpsuPh — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) June 20, 2020

All developments come as protests continue to pop up across the country, as Black Lives Matter activists demand police reform and, in some cases, the complete dismantling of the police force.

Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) has responded to the demands from activists, pledging to slash $1 billion from NYPD’s budget — a move President Trump has sharply criticized:

NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue. This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

