Fox News reporter Jake Gibson reported Thursday that federal law enforcement officers arrested Jason Charter, the alleged ‘ringleader’ of the attempted toppling of the Andrew Jackson equestrian statue in Lafayette Park across the street from the White House last week. President Trump has made it a priority to catch and prosecute those involved in the attack on the statue.

Screen image via WUSA-TV, June 22.

Charter was also part of the Antifa goon squad attack on One America News Network Jack Posobiec last Friday at the Emancipation Statue in D.C. but is not yet reported to have been charged on that incident.

Federal Law enforcement sources say Jason Charter was arrested Thursday morning, and charged with destruction of federal property, adding that Charter has connections to Antifa and was in a leadership role when a large group of protesters tried to pull down the statue. — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) July 2, 2020

Excerpt from Fox report:

Federal law enforcement officials on Thursday arrested a man in Washington they call a “ringleader” in the recent attempt to destroy the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square near the White House. Law enforcement sources tell Fox News that Jason Charter was arrested at his residence Thursday morning, without incident, and charged with destruction of federal property. These sources add that Charter has connections to Antifa and was in a leadership role on the night of June 22 when a large group of protesters tried to pull down the statue. “They were very organized,” a federal law enforcement official said. “Charter was on top of the statue and directing people … they had acid, chisels, straps and a human chain preventing police from getting to the statue.”…

The Bangor Daily News reported Wednesday on the arrest of another alleged participant in the attack on the Jackson statue.

A Maine man who allegedly tried to topple a statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House last week appeared in federal court in Portland on Wednesday. Graham Lloyd, 37, no specific address listed, was released from jail after appearing before Magistrate Judge John Rich. Rich ordered Lloyd’s case transferred to a federal court in Washington, D.C., a court clerk said…

From Lincoln Park:

This Antifa noodle armed prick in the red visor is a little terrorist wannabe who assaulted Jack Posobiec repeatedly and refused to let him go to the police, blocking his way and repeatedly shoving him. His female buddy stole Jack’s phone. pic.twitter.com/psoQfXLUR8 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 27, 2020

Yep that’s me — Jason Charter (@JasonRCharter) June 27, 2020

Charter is active on Twitter and proudly Antifa:

If I cared about bullies then I wouldn’t be an extremely open Antifascist. — Jason Charter (@JasonRCharter) June 28, 2020

Charter harassed TGP writer Cassandra Fairbanks after the Posobiec attack.

This dude, the one who assaulted @JackPosobiec and called my phone late at night like a weirdo, has been arrested by the feds for being one of the ringleaders trying to pull down the Andrew Jackson statue.https://t.co/rMf7Wt3TXa https://t.co/fKUScIRs73 — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) July 2, 2020

Charter was behind a prank at CPAC a few years ago to get Trump supporters to wave Russian flags.

My friend & activist Jason Charter was handing out Trump-branded Russian flags at @CPAC until they kicked him out! https://t.co/5NMzcYLRL0 pic.twitter.com/ljIojMdoao — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) February 24, 2017

FBI wanted poster on suspected Jackson statue attackers.

