https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/NFL-Blackanthem/2020/07/02/id/975507

“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” — known as the Black anthem — will reportedly be performed live or played before “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to each NFL game during Week 1 this season.

The league is also considering putting names of victims of police brutality on helmet decals or jersey patches, the Associated Press and ESPN reported Thursday.

Both news outlets reported the league is working with players to recognize victims of systemic racism throughout the season in a variety of ways.

According to the AP, additional plans include the use of educational programs and storytelling about the victims of racism and their families similar to the league’s PSA on Botham Jean released in January, and the Super Bowl commercial on Corey Jones featuring his cousin, former NFL star Anquan Boldin.

“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” will be played first when the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans to kick off the NFL regular season Sept. 10.

The NFL announced last month it’s committing $250 million over 10 years to social justice initiatives.

