Hall of Fame college basketball coach Rick Pitino is suggesting the NCAA delay the start of the season until January because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pitino made his comments in a Wednesday tweet. He wrote: “Suggestion to the NCAA, push the start of the season back to January and only play league games. Buy some more time for a vaccine and to get things under control. Although I can’t wait to be back on the sidelines, the health of my players and staff is what’s really important.

Pitino was hired in March as Iona College’s new head coach. He led three different programs (Kentucky, Louisville and Providence) to the Final Four, USA Today noted.

The college basketball season is now set to start in November, according to newspaper.

