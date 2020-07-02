https://www.theblaze.com/rioter-bashing-cop-with-bat

Police in Salt Lake City are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they said assaulted officers, including striking one in the head with a baseball bat “causing serious injury,” during a May 30 protest that turned into a riot,

KUTV-TV reported.

The suspect was wearing a “Love Is Always the Answer” T-shirt.

“We still need your help,” police said on

Twitter. “This individual assaulted officers, including striking one in the head with a baseball bat which caused serious injury. If you can identify him, or know where he is, please call 801-799-3000.”

What else?

According to

KSTU-TV, the officer was wearing a helmet but was still transported to a hospital. Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown told the station 21 officers were injured.

The station said in a video that there were 46 arrests stemming from the riot and that the number was expected to rise.

Two vehicles were flipped over and set on fire, KSTU said, including an unoccupied police vehicle.

