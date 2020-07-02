http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/k6OqOO8KnEE/

Actor Samuel L. Jackson is headlining a virtual July 4 fundraiser for Joe Biden that will feature appearances by a slew of California Democrat politicians including Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Ted Lieu, Sen. Kamala Harris, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The Pulp Fiction star tweeted that he was proud to participate in the virtual fundraiser “where we’ll declare our independence from the disastrous Trump Administration.”

I’m proud to be part of an exciting virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden for President on July 4th where we’ll declare our independence from the disastrous Trump Administration.

Tickets start at just $50. Go to https://t.co/EDZXvCd6A1 and join me there! pic.twitter.com/RZq2d1RVcZ — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) July 2, 2020

The online event is set to take place Saturday at 3 p.m. PT, with a minimum donation of $50. Organizers are asking donors to “commit to hope, truth, justice and unity as we declare our independence from fear, lies, oppression and division.”

Joe Biden reportedly raised a staggering $6 million last week at a separate Hollywood fundraiser headlined by former Disney and Dreamworks executive Jeffrey Katzenberg.

The presumptive Democratic nominee has made several swings through Hollywood — virtual and otherwise — in recent months. His campaign said that it raised $141 million in June.

Sen, Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is also scheduled to appear during Saturday’s virtual event. The failed presidential candidate will be joined by several Hollywood celebrities including Bryan Cranston, Alfre Woodard, Lily Tomlin, Gina Belafonte, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Lily Tomlin.

Samuel L. Jackson’s support of Joe Biden represents a change of tune from last year, when the Hollywood star said that he was unimpressed with the roster Democratic presidential candidates.

“I just haven’t been inspired by what everybody’s trying to do, say, prove — whatever,” the actor said during an appearance on CBS’s The Late Show. “I kinda wish somebody as people-friendly in my mind as Stacey Abrams was running.”

