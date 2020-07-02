https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hannity-masks-coronavirus/2020/07/02/id/975514

Fox News host Sean Hannity is urging people to wear masks to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In a public service announcement that debuts Thursday night on Fox — posted by Mediaite ahead of its airing — Hannity ticks off the reasons “I choose to do it.”

“Alright, so I’ve been saying all along throughout the pandemic, COVID-19, essential employees all across America they never stopped working,” he says in the pitch. “Mask, PPE – it kept them safe and I was right here in the epicenter.”

“Every store I went to, everybody was wearing their mask and thankfully at my grocery store nobody got Covid-19 so what did I learn?” Hannity continued. “I don’t have a problem wearing a mask especially if it means we can go to a ball game or to defend grandma, grandpa, mom and dad. That’s why I choose to do it.”

Other Fox News hosts have also urged mask-wearing — including “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy, who wished aloud last month that Trump would “put on a mask every once in a while, just because it would make him look as if he’s taking it seriously and is listening to the CDC.”

In May, however, Fox senior political analyst Brit Hume was less enthused, mocking Joe Biden for the way he looked in a mask.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people wear cloth face coverings “in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”

