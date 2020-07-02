https://www.dailywire.com/news/shapiro-anti-racism-crusade-seeks-to-eradicate-everything-we-share

Today, the nostrum goes, it is not enough for Americans to be not racist. They must be “anti-racist.”

This woke terminology has infused our lexicon. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., recently declared from the well of the Senate: “Being race-conscious is not enough. It never was. We must be anti-racists.”

Read members only content for just 99¢

You’ll also unlock an ad-free experience and the Daily Wire mobile app and help support the web’s best conservative commentary.

Get a Reader’s Pass

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...