https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/us-state-department-forced-labor-supply-mike-pompeo/2020/07/02/id/975393

The U.S. State Department has issued an advisory encouraging American companies to steer clear of Chinese suppliers that rely on forced labor by the country’s Muslim minority groups.

“Today, the United States Department of State, along with [the Departments of] Treasury, Commerce, and [Homeland Security], are issuing a business advisory to companies with supply chain links to entities complicit in forced labor and other human rights abuses in Xinjiang and throughout China,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“I want to call attention to recent, credible, and deeply disturbing new reports that the Chinese Communist Party is imposing forced sterilization and abortions on Uyghurs and other minorities in western China,” he added.

“The advisory will make businesses aware of the potential exposure in their supply chains to entities that engage in human rights abuses in Xinjiang — or elsewhere in China — and the associated reputational, economic, and legal risks of such involvement,” Pompeo added in a statement, according to The Hill.

According to the advisory, “Businesses with potential exposure in their supply chain to entities that engage in human rights abuses in Xinjiang or to facilities outside Xinjiang that use forced labor from Xinjiang in the manufacture of goods intended for domestic and international distribution should be aware of the reputational, economic, and legal risks of involvement with such entities.

“In order to mitigate reputational and other risks, businesses should apply appropriate industry due diligence policies and procedures.”

