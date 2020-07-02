https://www.dailywire.com/news/statues-of-christopher-columbus-stonewall-jackson-taken-down-abraham-lincoln-statue-to-be-removed-in-boston

Left-wing activists succeeded in forcing the removal of more statues and monuments across the country on Wednesday as statues of General Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson and Italian explorer Christopher Columbus were taken down.

The statue of Stonewall Jackson, a Confederate General, was removed in Richmond, Virginia, after Richmond Democrat Mayor Levar Stoney, “bucking advice from the city attorney and relying on emergency powers, dispatched a crew to take down the statue after the City Council delayed a vote on removing it along with three others owned by the city along the avenue,” The Washington Post reported.

Work crews removed a statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson from its pedestal along Richmond, Virginia’s famed Monument Avenue, just hours after the mayor ordered the removal of all Confederate statues from city land. https://t.co/ni7QZRgVVx pic.twitter.com/7WooBI4S6b — ABC News (@ABC) July 2, 2020

The statue of Columbus was taken down in Columbus, Ohio, early on Wednesday morning after Democrat Mayor Andrew Ginther called for it to come down.

“On June 18, Ginther announced the statue would be removed saying it does not represent the values of the city,” 10 WBNS reported. “He asked the Columbus Art Commission to launch a community-driven process to embrace diversity.”

A 22-foot-tall statue of Christopher Columbus was removed from outside the Columbus, Ohio, city hall after the city’s mayor called for it to come down. https://t.co/KXOxAPIUUf pic.twitter.com/F63b0OpXVD — ABC News (@ABC) July 1, 2020

NPR reported that Members of the Boston Art Commission unanimously voted last night to remove the Emancipation Memorial from Park Square. The statue shows former President Abraham Lincoln standing over a slave who has just been granted his freedom and is rising to his knees with a broke chain in his hands.

