The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to review a fight over the grand jury materials generated by FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of now-debunked Democrat claims that the Trump campaign in 2016 colluded with Russia.

That investigation wrapped up after more than two years of operations without evidence that collusion ever happened.

But Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee, who never have given up on the hope they’ll find some evidence to support their impeach-the-president agenda, are demanding access.

The Washington Examiner said on Thursday the court granted the request from the Department of Justice to review a lower court’s decision that the materials must be given to the Democrats.

But the case will be heard in the fall, which means even if the Democrats prevail, they will have to wait longer to see the documents, probably after November’s election.

Democrats in the House filed a lawsuit over the materials a year ago, claiming that the standards for grand jury secrecy do not apply because they wanted to review the statements for “a possible impeachment investigation into Trump,” the report said.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco explained the justices should reverse a lower court decision to give Democrats access.

He said, “Both Congress and this court have made clear that grand-jury secrecy should not be breached outside the expressly enumerated exceptions in Rule 6(e). One of those exceptions allows disclosure preliminarily to or in connection with a judicial proceeding. None allows disclosure in connection with a Senate impeachment trial. In light of the national prominence of this grand-jury investigation, the separation-of-powers concerns raised by the decision below, and the potential damage that decision could inflict on the proper functioning of our grand jury system, this court’s review is warranted.”

Democrats did, in fact, launch two impeachment claims against President Trump last winter. He was quickly acquitted on both counts.

But the Democrats continue fighting for the grand jury materials, hoping they will provide some sort of foundation for action against the president.

The Democrats had told the court, “If this material reveals new evidence supporting the conclusion that President Trump committed impeachable offenses that are not covered by the articles adopted by the House, the committee will proceed accordingly – including, if necessary, by considering whether to recommend new articles of impeachment.”

Impeachment has been on their to-do list since even before President Trump took office.

They already have obtained access to other redacted material in Mueller’s 448-page report, but a report from the inspector general for the DOJ pointed out a long list of instances of misbehavior while the Obama administration was running its spy-on-Trump campaign.

Court observers have warned of the precedent the Democrats are setting for perpetual impeachment investigations.

Mueller found that Russians did interfere in the 2016 campaign but it did not find that the Trump campaign “conspired or coordinated.”

