TBS late-night host Samantha Bee is rallying her fellow left-wing celebrities in an effort to bombard U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to push vote by mail ahead of the November election.

Bee said that for every person who tweets the hashtag #MailedIt directly to Sec. Mnuchin, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on TBS will buy a stamp to support the U.S. Postal Service “and help ensure a free and fair election.”

Watch below:

Did you know that the postal service could help us have a free and fair election this November with mail-in voting? That’s probably why Steve Mnuchin didn’t bail them out. But you can help! Go to #MailedIt to learn more! pic.twitter.com/2e6BWTU2lI — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 2, 2020

Among the celebrities who have joined the social media campaign are Denis Leary, Cher, Jane Fonda, Joy Behar, and filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

President Donald Trump has vehemently opposed vote by mail, saying that it facilitates voter fraud. In the latest instance of voter fraud, two politicians in Paterson, New Jersey, are facing charges that they were involved in a mail-in ballot scheme stemming from a May 12 special election.

Actor-comedian Denis Leary tweeted that Samantha Bee “deserves her own stamp” for organizing the social campaign against Sec. Mnuchin.

Selma director Ava DuVernay claimed that President Donald Trump “wants to neutralize” the U.S. Postal Service to prevent vote by mail in November. She demanded that Sec. Mnuchin “give this esteemed organization adequate funding to support a proper election.”

Trump wants to neutralize @USPS to prevent vote by mail in November. Dear @stevenmnuchin1, give this esteemed organization adequate funding to support a proper election. Much respect to the postal service and it’s dedicated employees. Also, these are my fave stamps. #MailedIt. pic.twitter.com/jAHBfnH21K — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 1, 2020

Feminist Gloria Steinem tweeted that “an attack on the Post Office is an attack on voting rights.”

The @USPS is an American institution and a keystone of our democracy. An attack on the Post Office is an attack on voting rights. Tweet @stevenmnuchin1 and tell him we need mail-in ballots. @FullFrontalSamB is going to buy a stamp for every use of the #MailedIt hashtag on 7/1. pic.twitter.com/CXj3XrUC6i — Gloria Steinem (@GloriaSteinem) July 1, 2020

Waitress star Sara Bareilles tweeted, “The postal service is vital to our democracy and also they bring us cute little presents. Give them proper funding!”

The postal service is vital to our democracy and also they bring us cute little presents. Give them proper funding! #MailedIt — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) July 2, 2020

Cher also joined in the campaign.

Help 🙏🏻 us save the US Postal Service by posting a selfie mailing a letter 📬 out, and tag @stevenmnuchin1 #MailedIt. @FullFrontalSamB is going to buy a stamp for every use of the hashtag on 7/1. pic.twitter.com/iYwwzVfwy1 — Cher (@cher) July 2, 2020

Actor Josh Charles tweeted, “Come on @stevemnuchin1, don’t be a douchin.”

Come on @stevenmnuchin1, don’t be a douchin. Do the right thing. Save the US Postal Service. We need mail-in ballots! #MailedIt — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) July 2, 2020

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer tweeted that it would be “super dumb” to undermine the U.S. Postal Service, adding that it is “one of the few government services that literally unites all Americans.”

Hey @stevenmnuchin1 It’d be super dumb to undermine the @usps its one of the few government services that literally unites all Americans. #MailedIt — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) July 1, 2020

Judd Apatow urged his followers to participate in the social media campaign.

Help us save the US Postal Service by posting a selfie mailing a letter out, and tag @stevenmnuchin1 #MailedIt. @FullFrontalSamB is going to buy a stamp for every use of the hashtag on 7/1. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) July 1, 2020

Other entertainment figures joining Samantha Bee’s campaign include Ken Olin, Kirck Acevedo, Jane Fonda, Joy Behar, and The West Wing actor Bradley Whitford.

Hey @stevenmnuchin1, do the right thing and help us save the US Postal Service. We need mail-in ballots! #MailedIt pic.twitter.com/qg8loTWpSG — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) July 1, 2020

Dear @stevenmnuchin1: Today is #NationalPostalWorkerDay and I’m asking you to give the post office the adequate funding they need! #MailedIt — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) July 1, 2020

Even the estate of the late country music star John Prine joined the campaign.

John Prine, The Coolest Mail Carrier Ever #mailedit https://t.co/vI8dwCPSyC — John Prine (@JohnPrineMusic) July 2, 2020

Samantha Bee infamously called Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt” during a 2018 episode of her TBS show. Following tremendous backlash, the comedian issued a quasi-apology, telling The Daily Beast that “the apology was not offered to the right.”

“It was not offered as a concession to their demands, at all. It was offered in a very specific manner, and I don’t regret putting it out there. I think it was the right thing to do,” she said.

