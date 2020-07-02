https://www.dailywire.com/news/texas-governor-greg-abbott-issues-statewide-face-mask-requirement-following-coronavirus-spike

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a new executive order on Thursday mandating that Texans must wear a face covering when they are out in public in counties that have 20 or more confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The order stated that everyone in the state must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth “when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public, or when in an outdoor public space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household.”

Abbott’s decision comes as the state has started to see a spike in recent days, including nearly 8,000 new cases on Thursday alone.

“Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said. “We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck, but it requires each of us to do our part to protect one another—and that means wearing a face covering in public spaces. Likewise, large gatherings are a clear contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases.”

“Restricting the size of groups gatherings will strengthen Texas’ ability to corral this virus and keep Texans safe,” Abbott continued. “We all have a responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our communities safe. If Texans commit to wearing face coverings in public spaces and follow the best health and safety practices, we can both slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep Texas open for business. I urge all Texans to wear a face covering in public, not just for their own health, but for the health of their families, friends, and for all our fellow Texans.”

Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of #COVID19 while continuing to keep Texas businesses open. Texans should wear a face covering for the health of their families, friends, and for all fellow Texans. pic.twitter.com/5oWVfZMsph — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) July 2, 2020

