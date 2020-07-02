https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/radical-lefts-dark-dream-coming-true-can-stop/

The chaos you and I have witnessed this year – from impeachment to pandemic to mob violence – is the unfolding of a plan, one that left unopposed could dismantle the very fabric of American society. This plan stands against the Word of God and the welfare of our nation.

This plan is from ancient times, when mankind shook its fist at God, saying: “We will not have this Man to rule over us.” It reemerged nearly 200 years ago on the Fourth of July, 1826, the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. That same day, Robert Owen stood in front of the socialist commune he founded in Indiana issuing what he called a “Declaration of Mental Independence.” In it, Owen, a father of modern socialism, said:

“I now declare to you and to the world that man up to this hour has been, in all parts of the Earth, a slave to a trinity of the most monstrous evils that could be combined to inflict mental and physical evil upon the whole race.”

What was this unholy “trinity”? What were these evil monstrosities? In Robert Owen’s socialist mindset, they were:

1. Private property;

2. Religion; and

3. Marriage.

While the primary modus operandi of the left is disingenuous deception, sometimes they cannot help themselves and publish their plans. In 1963, Democratic Congressman Albert S. Herlong Jr. warned of the socialist-communist agenda infiltrating schools. On Jan. 10, 1963, he read into the Congressional Record a list of the Communist Goals for America. The list included:

Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools on the ground that it violates the principle of separation of church and state …

Control schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda …

Soften curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put party line in textbooks … control student newspapers …

Infiltrate churches and replace revealed religion with social religion (i.e. social justice, liberation theology) …

Discredit the Bible and emphasize the need for intellectual maturity, which does not need a religious crutch …

Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity and divorce …

Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as normal, natural, healthy.

Even a casual glance at the culture around us shows how the political left in America has realized – to a greater or lesser degree – every one of these objectives.

On the cusp of his presidential election, on Oct. 28, 2008, then-Sen. Barack Obama said this:

“We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”

Thus began socialism’s climb back out of the ash bin of history (as President Ronald Reagan once described it). Obama had made this “transforming” claim many times during his campaign, but few at the time connected it with socialism. Now we know.

One need only look at the actions and statements of Obama’s fellow travelers on the left to recognize that today they see themselves as on the threshold of a transformative opportunity – far greater even than that advanced by President Obama. What’s astonishing is how forthcoming they are in describing what they hope to accomplish in and through the current pandemic – and, I believe, the lawlessness now on our streets:

George Soros: “Even before the pandemic hit, I realized that we were in a revolutionary moment where what would be impossible or even inconceivable in normal times had become not only possible, but probably absolutely necessary.”

“Even before the pandemic hit, I realized that we were in a revolutionary moment where what would be impossible or even inconceivable in normal times had become not only possible, but probably absolutely necessary.” Gov. Gavin Newsom: “There is opportunity for reimagining a progressive era as it [relates] to capitalism, so yes, absolutely, we see this as an opportunity to reshape the way we do business and how we govern.”

“There is opportunity for reimagining a progressive era as it [relates] to capitalism, so yes, absolutely, we see this as an opportunity to reshape the way we do business and how we govern.” Susan Rice (former Obama adviser): “This is a moment not only of crisis but inherent in that crisis is opportunity. And we need to take a step to broaden our social safety net.”

(former Obama adviser): “This is a moment not only of crisis but inherent in that crisis is opportunity. And we need to take a step to broaden our social safety net.” Rep. James Clyburn: “This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”

“This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.” Joe Biden (presidential candidate): “The pandemic is [a] wake-up call for climate justice, provides opportunity for institutional change.”

(presidential candidate): “The pandemic is [a] wake-up call for climate justice, provides opportunity for institutional change.” Rep. Ilhan Omar introduced legislation that would cancel rent and mortgage payments for Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. She also called for a halt to all deportations.

introduced legislation that would cancel rent and mortgage payments for Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. She also called for a halt to all deportations. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez argues that many Americans should protest economic insecurity by “refusing to work” after coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted.

argues that many Americans should protest economic insecurity by “refusing to work” after coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is calling for $2,000 monthly payments to everyone for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, hosting an event to argue why it should be included in the next stimulus bill.

is calling for $2,000 monthly payments to everyone for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, hosting an event to argue why it should be included in the next stimulus bill. The World Socialist Website: “This crisis will intensify and accelerate a global political crisis. Socialism and socialism of a very serious kind – the socialism of Lenin and Trotsky and Rosa Luxemburg, not the nonsense of Bernie Sanders and other politically insignificant people – real socialism will again emerge as a mass movement, all over the world, and most explosively in the United States.”

And what is this threshold opportunity that has the fevered swamps of radical leftists everywhere so smitten? It’s the chance to use the current pandemic crisis and racial unrest after George Floyd’s murder to sweep away the fundamental freedoms keeping socialism at bay. Their aim is to create an undreamed-of level of dependency on government and to fundamentally transform socialism’s unholy trinity: property, religion and family.

That’s the agenda. For the radical left, 2020 is their dark dream come true. That is why, for pro-family Americans who love liberty, this November is, without doubt, the choice of a lifetime.

