In May a new book claimed that Bill Clinton had an affair with Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam.

The New York Post reported:

Bill Clinton had an affair with British-born socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of helping recruit underage victims for notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to a blockbuster new book. The ex-president — who denies cheating on wife Hillary Clinton with Maxwell — reportedly engaged in the romps during overseas trips on Epstein’s private plane, a customized Boeing 727 that’s since become known as the “Lolita Express.” TRENDING: Not So Tough Talking Now: Woke Harvard Grad Has Meltdown, Says Lost Dream Job After ‘I’ma Stab You’ Video Went Viral The nation’s 42nd head of state also repeatedly sneaked out to visit Maxwell at her Upper East Side townhouse, as detailed in this exclusive excerpt.

That was less than two months ago.

Ghislaine Maxwell at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding.

Jeffrey Epstein died in prison in August 2019.

New York officials said it was a suicide.

This was despite multiple fractures in his neck that were not seen in simple suicide hangings in thousands of deaths.

On Wednesday the FBI arrested Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire.

She better watch her back.

