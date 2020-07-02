https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-fundraising-biden-june-record

Despite the Trump campaign enjoying record-breaking fundraising in the second quarter, the Joe Biden campaign outraised President Donald Trump in June thanks to an injection of a “jaw-dropping sum of money.”

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale announced the latest fundraising haul, which he described as “monumental.”

The Trump and RNC committees raised a record $131 million in June, more than any single month of 2016. Parscale added that the campaign raised a record-setting $266 million in the second quarter.

The Trump campaign boasted that they had raised $947 million over the past two years, and have more than $295 million cash on hand.

“No one is excited about Joe Biden, which is why he has to rely so heavily on surrogates like Barack Obama and radical Hollywood elites,” Parscale said. “In stark contrast, President Trump is tapping into support from real Americans all across the country who have reaped the benefits of his America First agenda.”

“After yet another haul of record-breaking support, the voters are speaking loud and clear — they support President Trump,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. “As Joe Biden remains hidden in his basement, President Trump is leading this country to a Great American Comeback that will reignite our economy, restore law and order, and usher in a new era of strength.”

The Biden campaign also basked in a record second-quarter fundraising total with $282 million between April and June. The Biden campaign beat Trump for a second consecutive month in fundraising by raising $141 million in June, which was by far the campaign’s best month yet. Biden, the DNC, and related groups raised $563.3 million through June.

Two weeks ago, former President Barack Obama helped raise more than $11 million during a virtual fundraiser. On June 15, former Democratic presidential primary rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) raised $6 million for the Biden campaign in an online fundraiser.

“Not only is this a jaw-dropping sum of money, but we once again outraised Donald Trump!” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in an email to supporters. “And this is before we have our final numbers!”

Dillon noted that 68% of the donors were new campaign contributors, and they added 2.6 million people to its email list.

The Biden campaign and the DNC didn’t reveal how large their current war chest is, but they had a combined $122 million in the bank at the end of May.

In May, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee received $81 million, edging out the Trump campaign that fundraised $74 million.

The June 2020 fundraising totals obliterate the June 2016 numbers. Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the DNC raised a combined $68.5 million in June 2016. Four years ago, Trump and the Republicans fundraised $55 million in June, including $3.8 million of his own money.

