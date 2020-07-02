https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-campaign-trump-campaign-t-shirt-nazi-eagle/2020/07/02/id/975364

The Trump campaign is coming under fire after social media users compared a T-shirt the campaign is selling to a Nazi symbol.

Newsweek noted that the eagle on the shirt, which is perched atop a round American flag between the phrases “American First” and “Trump 2020,” looks similar to an eagle symbol used by the Nazis.

The Nazi version is black and white — not red, white, and blue like the Trump T-shirt — and has an eagle perched on what appears to be a wreath. Inside the wreath is a swastika.

In both images, the eagles’ wings are spread and their talons are visible as they sit on the aforementioned objects. The eagles are facing in opposite directions.

The Trump campaign shirt is listed online for $30.

Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, a progressive organization, called out the similarities in the two symbols on Twitter.

“The President of the United States is campaigning for reelection with a Nazi symbol. Again. On the left: an official Trump/Pence ‘America First’ tee. On the right; the Iron Eagle, the official symbol of the Nazi party.

“It’s not an accident. Bigotry is their entire brand.”

Several users commented on the post, slamming the Trump shirt for its purported similarities to Nazi Germany.

The presidential seal also features an eagle, but that one is holding arrows and olive branches in its talons and is not perched on an object.

Last month, the campaign was criticized for posting another symbol on social media that appeared to be similar to a Nazi symbol, an upside-down red triangle. Facebook took down the image, which was in several ads and posts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

