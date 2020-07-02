https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nascar-corey-lajoie-sponsorship-reelection/2020/07/02/id/975425

NASCAR team Go Fas Racing will run a car sponsored by President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign in nine upcoming races, beginning with the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 in Indianapolis on July 5, Fox News reports.

“Our mission is to get voters registered and to the polls in November. We are excited about our sponsorship with Go Fas Racing No. 32 and Corey LaJoie,” the driver. “We feel this partnership is the best way to help us communicate this message to the NASCAR community and encourage all Americans to do their part by heading to the polls,” said Patriots of America PAC spokesman Jeff Whaley in a press release.

Go Fas Racing team owner Archie St. Hilaire said: “I am honored to be part of the President’s re-election campaign through the Patriots of America PAC,” which recently paid the team $350,000, according to Yahoo! Sports.

“As a Trump 2020 supporter, this team will do everything possible to secure victory on and off the track electing President Donald Trump to a second term,” he added. “Let us bring this country back and Keep America Great!”

LaJoie said, “With an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans out there, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters. I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote, through our team efforts on and off the track. When they see the car, hopefully it makes them race to the polls in November.”

