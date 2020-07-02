https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-campaign-florida-fundraiser/2020/07/02/id/975359

President Donald Trump will hold a $580,600-per-couple fundraiser in a private South Florida home next week.

The Washington Post attributed the information to an invitation sent to top Republican donors.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and other senior RNC fundraisers are listed as hosts of the event in Hillsboro Beach. The owner of the home where the fundraiser is being held was not identified.

The Post noted the event is aimed at raising money for the Trump campaign and the RNC.

However, it also could raise questions about holding the fundraiser in Florida, a coronavirus hotspot. One source told the newspaper all guests will be tested before interacting with Trump.

The president resumed in-person fundraising last month with two events, including a June 11 event in Dallas. That event, which also cost $580,600 per couple, raised more than $10 million.

The Hill reported Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised a total of $141 million in June, compared to $131 million brought in by the Republicans.

