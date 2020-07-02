https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/running-mate-woman-black-vice-president/2020/07/02/id/975486

Most Democrats say it is important Joe Biden picks a woman of color as his running mate on the presidential ticket this fall, a new poll showed.

In the USA Today/Suffolk survey, a third of Democrats, among both Black and white Americans, call it “very important.”

And the potential pick who generates the most enthusiasm is Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. followed by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., the poll showed.

Here is the breakdown:

35% said it was “very important” to them Biden’s running mate be a woman of color; an additional 37% said it was “somewhat important”; 26% said it was “not very” or “not at all” important.

75% of white Americans said it was very or somewhat important to them; 60% of Black Americans took that view, as did 81% of Hispanics.

Among Democrats under 25, 85% called the selection of a Black running mate very or somewhat important.

In other findings:

Harris got the thumbs-up from 41% of whites and 32% of African Americans who said they would be “excited” by her choice; an additional 33% called her “acceptable;” 12% said she would be “not acceptable.”

Abrams was rated as an “exciting” by 20% of white and 27% of Black respondents. Among all Democrats, 29% said she was “acceptable” and 10% “not acceptable.”

Warren was seen as “exciting” by 33% of white and 15% of Black respondents. Overall, 38% said she was “acceptable.” But 19% called her “not acceptable,” the highest negative rating of any of the 11 names on the poll’s rundown.

The margin of error in the telephone survey for the Democratic sample is plus or minus 5.3 percentage points; for the Republican sample it is 5.8 points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

