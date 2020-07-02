https://www.theblaze.com/news/denzel-washington-christian-faith-holy-ghost

Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington recently revealed the moment he was “filled with the Holy Ghost,” telling New York City Pastor A.R. Bernard how the “supernatural” experience helped him on his journey to live a Christian lifestyle.

“I was filled with the Holy Ghost and it scared me,” Washington recently told Bernard during an Instagram Live discussion. “I said, ‘Wait a minute, I didn’t want to go this deep, I want to party.'”

The actor joked that he devoted himself to God three times over the years and that he wasn’t quite ready at first to live a biblical life, as the Christian Post noted.

But while it took time for Washington to fully embrace a Christian lifestyle, he revealed what happened when he profoundly encountered the Holy Spirit at a California church in the 1980s.

“I went to church with Robert Townsend and when it came time to come down to the altar I said, ‘You know this time, I’m just going to go down there and give it up and see what happens,'” Washington recalled. “I went in the prayer room and gave it up and let go and experienced something I’ve never experienced in my life.”

Watch Washington discuss his faith:

He called the experience “supernatural” and said he didn’t completely understand it at the time.

Years later, Washington has fully come into his faith, openly speaking about his love for Jesus. He told the Christian Post in 2017 that he is “unashamed and unafraid” to share his beliefs.

(Read also: 18 Christian Celebrities Who Are Changing Show Business)

Read more about Washington’s comments here.

As Pure Flix Insider recently reported, Washington went viral earlier this year after he pulled over on the side of the road to help a homeless man.

This article was originally published on Pure Flix Insider. Visit Pure Flix for access to thousands of faith and family-friendly movies and TV shows. You can get a free trial here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

