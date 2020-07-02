https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/505634-viral-video-shows-white-woman-drawing-gun-on-black-family-you

A new viral video shows a white woman in Michigan drawing and then pointing a gun at a Black woman after a confrontation in an Oakland County parking lot.

According to The Detroit News, the incident happened outside a Chipotle restaurant in Oakland County on Wednesday.

Takelia Hill, who was in the parking lot with her 15-year-old daughter Makayla, told the paper that the confrontation began shortly after the white woman, who has not been identified, bumped into her daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The confrontation then escalated before the white woman and a man started to drive away.

At that point, it is not completely clear what happens from video taken at the scene, though it appears that the car comes close to hitting Hill, who can then be seen hitting the back of the car.

At that point, the white woman exits the car, drawing a gun that she points at the mother, telling her to “get the f— away.”

Hill then tells her daughter to capture video of the woman’s license plates as she continues to hold the gun on her.

“Don’t you f—— jump behind my car,” the woman yells.

“I didn’t jump behind your car I was walking,” Hill responds.

The woman then yells for the mother to “back the f— up” before eventually going back to her car as Hill’s daughter could be heard tearfully telling her mom to stop walking.

A photo posted by Hill on Facebook on Wednesday appears to show an officer taking away the woman, who has not yet been identified, with her hands behind her back not long after the confrontation.

The Hill has reached out to the local sheriff’s office for comment. The office is expected to release more details on the matter later on Thursday.

The confrontation began after Makayla said that she asked the woman to apologize for bumping into her and said she allegedly “started cussing me out and saying things like I was invading her personal space.”

Hill said she intervened after her daughter, who said she was frightened by the woman, called for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I walked up on the woman yelling at my daughter. She couldn’t see me because her back was to me, but she was in my daughter’s face,” Hill said.

The video footage shows Hill and her daughter calling for an apology.

“If she did something wrong, she needs apologize,” one person could be heard telling the woman before she enters a car.

In the seconds that followed, the mother and daughter could be heard calling the white woman and a man who had also been in a vehicle with her “racist” and “ignorant.”

The man could be seen exiting the car for a moment during the confrontation as some expletives were thrown amid the exchange.

“Who the f— do you think you guys are?” he could be heard asking Hill and her daughter, adding seconds later after being called racist by one of them, “You’re racist because you’re calling her names.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You cannot just walk around calling white people racist,” the white woman also yells at the mother and daughter from the vehicle shortly after.

“White people aren’t racist. … I care about you and I’m sorry if you had an incident that has made someone make you feel like that. No one is racist,” she goes on to say.

“Why would you bump her?” Hill repeatedly asks the woman. “Why didn’t you say sorry?”

The incident is the latest instance of a white person pulling a gun on Black people to go viral amid heightened racial tensions in the nation following the killings of unarmed Black Americans like Ahmaud Arbery, whose family said he was followed and gunned down by white men while jogging in Georgia earlier this year.

It comes just days after a white couple in St. Louis were videotaped brandishing weapons as Black Lives Matter protesters marched through their neighborhood on their way to the mayor’s house.

That incident is now under investigation by the city attorney’s office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

