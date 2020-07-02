https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/walmart-movies-theaters-drive-in/2020/07/02/id/975522

Walmart is converting 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters.

The retail giant is partnering with Tribeca Entertainment to offer contactless film premieres starting in August, the company said in a press release on its website. The drive-in tour will run through October and features 320 showings.

“Drive-Ins have been a signature program for Tribeca since we started the Tribeca Film Festival 19 years ago after 9/11,” Jane Rosenthal, CEO and co-founder of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival said in a statement Wednesday.

“But now, the Tribeca Drive-In is much more than a fun, retro way to see movies — it’s one of the safest ways for communities to gather. We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to bring more people together around the shared cinematic experiences that Tribeca is known for.”

Concessions will be delivered to customers’ vehicles.

Movie theaters have been shut down since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, though AMC Theaters and Regal Cinemas have plans to reopen in late July.

