Walmart is transforming 160 of its store parking lots around the country into drive-in movie theaters starting this August, as many theaters remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The block store giant is teaming up with Tribeca Enterprises for the endeavor.

“Drive-Ins have been a signature program for Tribeca since we started the Tribeca Film Festival 19 years ago after 9/11,” Jane Rosenthal, CEO and co-founder of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival said in a statement Wednesday.

“But now, the Tribeca Drive-In is much more than a fun, retro way to see movies — it’s one of the safest ways for communities to gather. We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to bring more people together around the shared cinematic experiences that Tribeca is known for.”

The move comes as several summer movies, including the live action “Mulan” and the next James Bond installment, “No Time to Die” have had their release date pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns.

Cinemark theaters announced at the end of June that the company would be opening its theaters at the end of July. The announcement came as the U.S. is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases in large Southern and South Western states like Georgia, Florida, Texas and Arizona.

Walmart’s drive-ins will start in August, and will run through October.

Walmart also announced Camp by Walmart, a free virtual summer camp for kids that will feature stars and celebrities such as Neil Patrick Harris, LeBron James, Idina Menzel and Drew Barrymore.

“Summer hasn’t really felt like summer yet, and I know I hear every day, ‘Mom, I’m bored!’” Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer, said in the statement.

“Through our digital means and vast footprint of stores, we’re hoping to bring some summer fun to families across the country.

