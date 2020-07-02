https://www.theblaze.com/news/washington-redskins-move-name-change

The Washington Redskins NFL team is looking to relocate from its current Maryland home, but Washington, D.C., won’t be welcoming the franchise unless it changes its name and logo, Fox News reported.

Washington, D.C., Democratic Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said she would fight any move by the Redskins to actually reside in Washington without the team changing a name some believe is racist.

“I call on Dan Snyder once again to face that reality, since he does still desperately want to be in the nation’s capital,” Norton said. “He has got a problem he can’t get around — and he particularly can’t get around it today, after the George Floyd killing.”

Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio agreed, saying there is “no viable path, locally or federally” for a team with the name “Redskins” to call the district home.

The Redskins are looking to build a new stadium, and in the meantime were hoping to find a more favorable and accessible location than FedEx Field in Maryland. One proposal would have them moving to RFK Stadium in D.C., but that deal won’t go through unless the team changes the name.

Team owner Dan Snyder has said in the past that he would never change the Redskins’ name.

The franchise is exploring plans to build a new stadium in Virginia, but negotiations about how the stadium would be funded make that move uncertain.

The long-running controversy over the Redskins name, which is considered by some to be offensive to Native Americans, is flaring up again as recent racial tensions in the U.S. cause organizations to reevaluate any potential connections or references to racism.

Music artists like The Dixie Chicks (now The Chicks) and Lady Antebellum (now Lady A) have changed their names. Brands like Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s have removed black mascots deemed offensive from their packaging. Oregon and Oregon State stopped calling their annual football rivalry the Civil War, and NASCAR banned Confederate flags at its races.

