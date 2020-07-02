https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-special/1619-project-the-real-agenda

The current riots and movement to erase America’s history are exactly in line with the New York Times’ “1619 Project,” which argues that America was rotten at its beginning, and that slavery and systemic racism are the roots of everything from capitalism to our lack of universal health care.

On this week’s Wednesday night special, Glenn Beck exposed the true intent of the “1619 Project” and its creator, who justifies remaking America into a Marxist society. This clever lie is disguised as history, and it has already infiltrated our schools.

“The ‘1619 Project’ desperately wants to pass itself off as legitimate history, but it totally kneecaps itself by ignoring so much of the American story. There’s no mention of any black Americans who succeeded in spite of slavery, due to the free market capitalist system. In the 1619 Project’s effort to take down America, black success stories are not allowed. Because they don’t fit with the narrative. The role of white Americans in abolishing slavery doesn’t fit the narrative either,” Glenn said.

“The agenda is not ultimately about history,” he added. “It’s just yet another vehicle in the fleet now driven by elites in America toward socialism.”

Watch a preview of the full episode below:

Watch the full episode only on BlazeTV. Not a subscriber? Use promo code GLENN to get $10 off your BlazeTV subscription or start your 30-day free trial today.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

