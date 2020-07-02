http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/55qOT7bTryA/

Clay County Florida Sheriff Darryl Daniels warned would-be rioters that if they come to his county they will get the brunt force of his sheriff’s department and if they continue, he will deputize every “lawful gun owner” in the county to shut riots down.

Sheriff Daniels made clear that if protesters come wanting publicity, they are going to get it. But not in the way they want. Rather, they are going to get the publicity of being dealt with quickly by his Sheriff’s Office.

He said, “If you threaten to come to Clay County and think for one second that we’ll bend our backs for you, you’re sadly mistaken.”

Daniels added, “You can say, Hey, let’s go to Clay County or let’s go to some other peaceful county, where their problems don’t exist, or not so much, like across this country. Where relationships are great and not strained, where people support their sheriff and support the men and women that wear the uniform, and you’ll have something waiting on you that you don’t want.”

He said, “We’ll be waiting on you, and we’ll give you all the publicity you want.”

Sheriff Daniels added, And if we can’t handle you, you know what I’ll do? I’ll exercise the power and authority as the sheriff and make special deputies of every lawful gun owner in this country. And I”ll deputize them for this one purpose, to stand in the gap between lawlessness and civility.”

