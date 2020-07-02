https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/watch-video-show-absolute-chaos-new-york-city-looks-like-siege/

A video posted on Facebook this past Sunday by a New York man named Kevin Brabazon shows New York City in absolute chaos.

In the video, violent thugs in the streets are seen throwing glass bottles at police vehicles, while the police officers do nothing to stop the situation.

The police officers ended up retreating and driving away to get away from the dangerous mob.

This is the future the Democrats want!

WATCH:

