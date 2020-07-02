https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/watch-white-woman-pulls-gun-black-family-outside-chipotles/

(DAILY MAIL) A woman has been filmed holding a black woman and her 15-year-old daughter at gunpoint in a horrifying confrontation leaving them fearing for their life.

A shocking video, taken by the victim, shows a white woman pointing a pistol at Takelia Hill and her 15-year-old daughter Makayla at a parking lot outside an Oakland County Chipotle restaurant in Orion Township, Michigan.

The woman was subsequently arrested.

Read the full story ›

