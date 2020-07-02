https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/wedding-causes-huge-covid-19-infection-chain-india/

(PRESS TRUST OF INDIA) A wedding ceremony in rural Patna a fortnight ago where the groom was running high fever, two days before he died and his body cremated without being tested for COVID-19, appears to have set off the biggest infection chain in Bihar so far, health department officials said on Tuesday.

More than 100 people have tested positive in Paliganj sub-division of Patna district, about 55 km from the state capital, in the last few days, out of over 350 who have been tested upon contact tracing, they said. Fifteen of his relatives who attended the wedding tested positive for thecontagion and apparently infected others.

The officials, who requested anonymity, said the groom was a software engineer based in Gurugram and had returned home for his marriage in the last week of May. A few days after the ’tilak’ ceremony, he started showing symptoms of the disease.

Read the full story ›

