The Trump campaign hammered Joe Biden on Thursday for supporting radical Marxist Black Lives Matter militants who are working to defund the police.

Biden claims he doesn’t support the movement to defund the police, however he supports Black Lives Matter and other far-left organizations pushing to defund and defang police departments.

Black Lives Matter and other Biden allies are working to replace the police with Sharia patrol, Black Panthers, La Raza and other anti-white, anti-Christian social justice enforcers.

“You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America” the Trump campaign asserted in its new ad against the presumptive Democrat nominee.

“If you call 911, who will answer the phone?” Trump’s camp asked.

WATCH:

Joe Biden’s allies are doing everything they can to Defund the Police. If you call 911, who will answer the phone? You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America. pic.twitter.com/ieEMcklTaq — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 2, 2020

