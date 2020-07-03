http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/gxVRsNWOW_M/breaking-prince-andrew-bewildered-fbi-22292807

Prince Andrew is said to be “bewildered” that the FBI claims he has not helped them with the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal behaviour with underage girls.

Today the Duke’s friend and Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested and charged with a series of crimes.

The 58-year-old is accused of having played ‘a critical role helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse underage girls’.

The charges were announced at a press conference where Audrey Strauss said her office would welcome the input of Prince Andrew.

The Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York said: “We would welcome Prince Andrew coming in to speak to us and giving us an opportunity to hear his statement.”

But a source close to the duke’s working group said that his lawyers have twice communicated with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) in the past month.

“The duke’s team remains bewildered given that we have twice communicated with the DOJ in the last month and to date we have had no response,” the source said.

Andrew’s contact with the FBI has been a source of tension for months.

According to reports at the beginning of June, US agents hoped he could help them snare a “spider’s web” of what is thought to be up to 20 of the dead billionaire’s enablers.

Officers think the Duke may have come into contact with at least six of them.

The Department of Justice in New York, which is leading the investigation into Epstein’s crimes, filed a Mutual Legal Assistance request to the British government.

It is a bid to force the duke to supply a statement.

Maxwell was arrested this morning at a ‘gorgeous’ mansion in New Hampshire, the FBI said.

She has kept a low profile since Epstein’s suicide last year but the investigation into her involvement with Epstein has continued.

The longtime associate of Epstein – once also a friend of Prince Andrew – is accused of grooming girls as young as 14 for the financier as well as taking part in the sexual abuse herself.

In a Grand Jury indictment unsealed this afternoon it is alleged that Maxwell “contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 16.

“The victims were as young as 14 years old when they were groomed and abused by Maxwell and Epstein”.

The indictment also accuses Maxwell of lying “in relation to some of the minor victims” when under oath in 2016.

Epstein, who pleaded not guilty, killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell in August last year.

Some of Epstein’s alleged victims have said Maxwell lured them into his circle, where they were sexually abused by him and powerful friends.

