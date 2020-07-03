https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cancelculture-indians-cleveland-namechange/2020/07/03/id/975665

Now that the Washington Redskins are doing a thorough review of their name and connotations as a possible prelude to a name change, Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians have decided to do the same.

The Indians’ tweeted the statement to their followers:

“We are committed to making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality. Our organization fully recognizes our team name is among the most visible ways in which we connect with the community. “We have had ongoing discussions organizationally on these issues. The recent unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the need for us to keep improving as an organization on issues of social justice. “With that in mind, we are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name. “While the focus of the baseball world shifts to the excitement of an unprecedented 2020 season, we recognize our unique place in the community and are committed to listening, learning and acting in the manner that can best unite and inspire our city and all those who support our team.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

