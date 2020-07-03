https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/antifa-terrorists-use-explosives-attack-portland-law-enforcement-one-comrade-injured-firework-blows-face-videos/

Downtown Portland has been under siege by rioting Antifa militants for over 30 days straight.

Thursday night Antifa targeted the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, smashed windows and set fires, reported Andy Ngo.

Demonstrators also setoff fireworks in the direction of the Multnomah County Justice Center and in the direction of police. A knife and other projectiles were thrown at police.

Portland police released a statement that read: “An open pocket knife was thrown at an officer, coming within inches from striking them. Demonstrators continued to throw large rocks and full cans, as well as shot off commercial grade fireworks towards officers.”

Law enforcement in downtown Portland were under attack for hours at the federal courthouse by Antifa terrorists.

WATCH:

US Marshals protected the Portland federal courthouse by Antifa black bloc terrorists. Antifa were trying to set the courthouse on fire so US Marshals rushed out and made arrests.

WATCH (language warning):

One of the Antifa terrorists injured himself after a firework blew up in his face.

WATCH:

The aftermath of more than 30 days of Antifa rioting in downtown Portland is shocking.

This is what life is like for Americans living under Democrat rule.

WATCH:

