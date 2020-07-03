https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/antifa-terrorists-use-explosives-attack-portland-law-enforcement-one-comrade-injured-firework-blows-face-videos/

Downtown Portland has been under siege by rioting Antifa militants for over 30 days straight.

Thursday night Antifa targeted the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, smashed windows and set fires, reported Andy Ngo.

Demonstrators also setoff fireworks in the direction of the Multnomah County Justice Center and in the direction of police. A knife and other projectiles were thrown at police. Portland police released a statement that read: “An open pocket knife was thrown at an officer, coming within inches from striking them. Demonstrators continued to throw large rocks and full cans, as well as shot off commercial grade fireworks towards officers.”

TRENDING: A New Low. Snopes Uses Local Crips Member and Islamist Fanatic in Defamatory Hit Piece Against Gateway Pundit and St. Louis Catholics

Law enforcement in downtown Portland were under attack for hours at the federal courthouse by Antifa terrorists.

WATCH:

Law enforcement in downtown Portland have been under attack for hours at the federal courthouse by antifa extremists. They hurl projectile weapons at police & when officers respond, go on social media tagging politicians & lawyers claiming police brutality pic.twitter.com/K6I3sxw7jS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2020

US Marshals protected the Portland federal courthouse by Antifa black bloc terrorists. Antifa were trying to set the courthouse on fire so US Marshals rushed out and made arrests.

WATCH (language warning):

The US military is protecting the Portland federal courthouse under attack tonight by antifa black bloc militants. They rushed out and made an arrest here. Antifa have been trying to set the building on fire for hours. pic.twitter.com/p0GiQj5tCZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2020

One of the Antifa terrorists injured himself after a firework blew up in his face.

WATCH:

These are the fireworks antifa are using to attack police & the public in Portland. Last night one of their own comrades was injured by their explosive outside the federal courthouse. They rioted for hours and started a fire inside the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/TO1TAoRPsN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2020

The aftermath of more than 30 days of Antifa rioting in downtown Portland is shocking.

This is what life is like for Americans living under Democrat rule.

WATCH:

This is the aftermath of more than 30 days of antifa rioting in Portland. There are no signs it is slowing. Last night they targeted the federal courthouse, smashing windows & setting fire. The area is trashed w/debris from glass bottles & fireworks used as weapons against police pic.twitter.com/UYGe3DgbVd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

