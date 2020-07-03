https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/arizona-coronavirus-covid-hospitalizations/2020/07/03/id/975641

The coronavirus hospitalizations and emergency room visits in Arizona have ratcheted up to a new high, making the state a hotspot for the deadly disease, according to Associated Press.

Arizona hospital intensive care units have hit 91% capacity, according to health officials.

On Thursday, Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,013 suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases have been in state hospitals. That number had never reached 3,000 in a single day.

The problem has gotten so bad in Arizona, Vice President Mike Pence called off a campaign event in Phoenix on Tuesday in anticipation of a coronavirus surge. It was later reported that several of Pence’s secret service agents had contracted coronavirus.

Arizona has reported 4,433 coronavirus cases and 31 deaths on Friday, according to the health department website.

