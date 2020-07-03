https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-st-louis-mccloskeys-security-team-balcony-blm-antifa-threaten-home-friday-night-protest/

Last weekend hundreds of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters broke through the gate on Portland Place, a private street in St. Louis.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey were eating dinner when the criminal mob marched down their street, painted the street and protested in front of Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home.

The McCloskeys, in fear for their lives and property, armed themselves and told the protesters to get off their property.

The McCloskeys made the national news for brandishing their guns and protecting their home.

Last night we received word that the criminal Black Lives Matter protest mob was planning another rally on Friday night and they were going to target the McCloskey home.

Tonight the McCloskeys are ready.

A current view of their home shows armed security on their balcony.

Scene from outside the #McCloskey’s house as a protest is planned in the CWE tonight. pic.twitter.com/EAsek5JzcF — Christine Tannous (@ctannous98) July 3, 2020

The protesters are marching past the McCloskey home.

Mark McCloskey posted this on Facebook last night.

