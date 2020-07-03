https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-leftist-protesters-blocking-entrance-mount-rushmore-president-trumps-speech/

BREAKING: Anarchists and leftists are disabling vans and blocking the road to President Trump’s Mount Rushmore event tonight.

Via Jack Posobiec.

BREAKING: Anarchists disable vans and BLOCK road to Trump Mt Rushmore event https://t.co/sEse5liGd0 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 3, 2020

TRENDING: A New Low. Snopes Uses Local Crips Member and Islamist Fanatic in Defamatory Hit Piece Against Gateway Pundit and St. Louis Catholics

THE LEFTISTS SLICED THE TIRES OF SEVERAL VANS IN THE HIGHWAY–

More here.

BREAKING: Protesters have slashed the tires on vans and are blocking the road leading to Mt. Rushmore where President Trump is scheduled to speak tonight in honor of the 4th of July pic.twitter.com/gI4WyxQm59 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 3, 2020

#Breaking Radical wing of protesters in Keystone South Dakota have blocked the main road leading to #MountRushmore For more live updates follow @RSBNetwork

Live video link https://t.co/eBwrquDCFJ pic.twitter.com/ZfXFWCw8AE — wlctv.ca (@wlctv_ca) July 3, 2020

BREAKING: Protesters are blocking the entrance to @realDonaldTrump’s Mount Rushmore event tonight!!! Removing the tires from the vans so they can’t be moved!! We are LIVE, first on scene- tune In:https://t.co/vPZ8yUsrr4 pic.twitter.com/0Sry1JK9wR — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 3, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

