https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/california-governor-bans-singing-church/

Leftist governors across the country have taken advantage of the coronavirus lockdown procedures by banning most church assemblies – even while allowing other groups to meet.

The double standard has been especially obvious in recent days as many of them openly have advocated for the masses of Black Lives Matter rioters torching cars and buildings while still maintaining that church congregations could gather in groups of no more than 10.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders for the July 4th weekend are the latest move in the agenda.

The Sacramento Bee reports he has announced that people who meet in church will not be allowed to sing.

Or chant.

His orders, released by the state Department of Public Health, demand that churches “discontinue singing and chanting activities.”

Previously, the state “merely said these institutions should ‘strongly consider discontinuing singing, group recitation, and other practices and performances,'” the report said.

The order apparently is based on concerns from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who have concluded “singing can spread the coronavirus just as easily as coughing or sneezing.”

Newsom’s order said, “Activities such as singing and chanting negate the risk reduction achieved through six feet of physical distancing.”

The government also halted indoor restaurant dining as well as movies in theaters and more because of a recent increase in coronavirus cases.

The report wondered: “It remains to be seen if, or how, the state or counties are expected to enforce the ban on singing in houses of worship.”

A number of churches sued over lockdown orders, in California and across the rest of the nation. The cases that have been resolved so far have had varying results. A judge in New York specifically said the state could not keep churches closed because officials were allowing the Black Lives Matter protests.

CNN reported the full explanation from the state was that, “Practices and performances present an increased likelihood for transmission of Covid-19 through contaminated exhaled droplets and should occur through alternative methods like internet streaming.”

The state also ordered: “Places of worship must take reasonable measures to remind congregants and visitors that they must use face coverings and practice physical distancing and should frequently wash their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, use hand sanitizer, and not touch their face.”

