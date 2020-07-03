http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/DmQmJTcnYW4/chronicles-of-the-crazy-time-12.php

So here are some of the news items of the day, starting with the crazy left protesting at Mount Rushmore:

BREAKING: Protesters have slashed the tires on vans and are blocking the road leading to Mt. Rushmore where President Trump is scheduled to speak tonight in honor of the 4th of July pic.twitter.com/gI4WyxQm59 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 3, 2020

Protestors otherwise known as “the Ad Hoc Committee to Re-Elect Trump.”

Kyle Smith tweets that he’d love to see Trump announce that his face will be added to Mount Rushmore after he leaves office, just to see the media and the left lose their minds.

• More classic you-can-t-make-this-up headlines:

Even yoga!

