An CNN executive is being criticized by a former fellow employee for his latest snarky response to a tweet posted by President Donald Trump, who mocked network star Chris Cuomo for his ratings losses for the second quarter of this year.

Thursday night, the president panned Cuomo after his ratings for “Cuomo Prime Time” did not finish the quarter among the 15-most watched cable news programs, reports Fox News.

“@CNN should move Fredo back to the morning slot. He was rewarded for bad ratings with a much better time slot – and again got really bad ratings. Getting totally trounced by @FoxNews. Give him another shot in the morning – He would easily beat Morning Joe’s poorly rated show!”

CNN’s head of strategic communications Matt Dornic, who often has posted Twitter messages about Trump’s anti-CNN tweets, responded Thursday that “CNN is not seeking a new head of programming. But there is a job opening up at the White House.”

CNN political analyst and editor-at-large Chris Cillizza captioning Dornic’s tweet, quipping “And this is why Dornic is the absolute best.”

But ex-CNN senior digital producer Steve Krakauer, who now edits the Fourth Watch media newsletter, said executives from other networks would not be able to get away with partisan opinions like Dornic.

“I have to say, there’s something refreshing about a CNN executive feeling completely unrestrained in stating his personal political objective of electing Joe Biden,” he tweeted. “I do wonder what the media reaction would be if a Fox News exec did this in 2012 responding to President Obama.

When Fox News reached Dornic for comment, he directed the network to another tweet he sent Thursday after a user told him not to be “arrogant” about the fall election.

“Not a prediction. A fact. There is a job opening up, which is why we’re having an election,” Dornic responded.

“Cuomo Prime Time” was CNN’s most-watched show during the second quarter of 2020, but only finished behind 13 Fox News shows and 3 MSNBC programs.

