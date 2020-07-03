https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/copenhagens-little-mermaid-branded-racist-fish-graffiti-attack/

(LONDON GUARDIAN) The statue of the Little Mermaid in the entrance to Copenhagen harbour has been daubed with the words “racist fish”.

The 107-year-old statue has often been vandalised by protesters, ranging from pro-democracy activists to anti-whaling campaigners. As recently as January, “Free Hong Kong” was scrawled on the rock on which the 1.65-metre bronze sits.

Protesters have variously knocked the mermaid off her perch, beheaded her, lopped off an arm and poured paint over her. Copenhagen police said no one had claimed responsibility for the latest assault. “We consider it vandalism and have started an investigation,” a spokesman said.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

