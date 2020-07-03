https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/crowd-cheers-tow-trucks-remove-disabled-vans-blocking-road-mount-rushmore-video/

Anarchists and leftists on Friday disabled vans and blocked the road to President Trump’s Mount Rushmore event.

RSBN reported that Antifa militants removed bats from their white vans.

It’s about to get interesting here at Mount Rushmore… Tear gas looks ready to deploy as a protester removes bats with spikes from their vehicle…https://t.co/vPZ8yUsrr4 pic.twitter.com/f9dLslL2XD — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 3, 2020

The National Guard moved in and police began making arrests.

The crowd cheered as tow trucks removed the disabled vans blocking the road to Trump’s event.

The tow truck drivers honked to show support.

WATCH:

Crowds cheer as tow trucks move the disabled vans blocking the street to Pres. Trump’s speech at Mt. Rushmore: pic.twitter.com/cGwvylhmXq — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 4, 2020

WATCH:

BREAKING: Tow trucks removed protestors vans that blocked us from getting into Mt Rushmore pic.twitter.com/lnDF28HVGI — Tanya Tay Posobiec (@realTanyaTay) July 4, 2020

The road is still blocked.

But the road is still blocked. We probably aren’t going to be able to get in now. We flew all the way here for this with a 2 year-old and now we can’t get in — Tanya Tay Posobiec (@realTanyaTay) July 4, 2020

