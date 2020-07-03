https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/crowd-cheers-tow-trucks-remove-disabled-vans-blocking-road-mount-rushmore-video/

Anarchists and leftists on Friday disabled vans and blocked the road to President Trump’s Mount Rushmore event.

RSBN reported that Antifa militants removed bats from their white vans.

The National Guard moved in and police began making arrests.

The crowd cheered as tow trucks removed the disabled vans blocking the road to Trump’s event.

The tow truck drivers honked to show support.

The road is still blocked.

