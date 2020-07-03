https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-jr-law-and-order-chop-seattle/2020/07/03/id/975598

Donald Trump Jr. Friday called for “law and order” and insisted that “Joe Biden’s America” will be a place where they will not exist.

“I don’t want CHOP [the protest zone in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle] and those kinds of zones coming into my backyard, and that’s what the left is trying to do,” the president’s eldest son said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “They want that to take over the rest of America. They don’t want the rule of law and that would be Joe Biden’s America.”

His comments came a day after the president said in a video message on Twitter that he’ll continue to protect the nation’s monuments and statutes and that his administration won’t let “lawlessness” go on and “prevail any longer.”

Trump Jr. said he thinks it is “really important” for Americans to hear his father’s strong statements and to heed his executive order on law and order, noting that on Thursday, an accused “ringleader” in the attempt to destroy the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square was arrested.

“They’re desecrating World War II monuments dedicated to black soldiers who fought for America,” he said. “This isn’t about racism anymore and we have to stop pretending that it is.”

Trump Jr. also called New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio a “total disaster” when it comes to governing New York, even before the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID just highlighted his gross incompetence,” said Trump Jr., adding that the large protests are “perhaps” the reasons for the current coronavirus spikes.

“You can’t go to work, you can’t go to church, and you sure as heck can’t go to school, but we can gather and protest and not be socially distanced,” he said. “The hypocrisy that comes out of all of these people’s mouths is truly disgusting.”

