An African American manager and two job applicants who were rejected by Facebook have filed a complaint alleging the social media giant is biased against Black workers in evaluations, promotions, pay and hiring practices, the Washington Post reported.

Filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the complaint is the latest accusation over how Facebook handles issues of race, the news outlet reported.

Facebook denies the accusations.

“We believe it is essential to provide all employees with a respectful and safe working environment. We take any allegations of discrimination seriously and investigate every case,” spokesman Andy Stone told the news outlet.

The EEOC complaint is being brought by Oscar Veneszee Jr., a 46-year-old operations program manager and 23-year Navy veteran whose job was to help recruit veterans to the company.

It is also being brought by two African American workers whom Veneszee recruited but the company chose not to hire, despite what the complaint says were qualifications above the stated requirements.

According to the Post, 87% of Facebook’s workers are either Asian or white. Black workers make up 3.8%.

“There may be Black Lives Matter posters on Facebook’s walls, but Black workers don’t see that phrase reflecting how they are treated in Facebook’s own workplace,” according to the complaint, which was brought by lawyer Peter Romer-Friedman.

The two other African Americans that Veneszee recruited who joined the case are Howard Winns Jr. and Jazsmin Smith.

