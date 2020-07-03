https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/epstein-cohort-ghislaine-maxwell-end-notorious-prison-found-dead-suicide/

In May a new book claimed that Bill Clinton had an affair with Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam.

The New York Post reported:

Bill Clinton had an affair with British-born socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of helping recruit underage victims for notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to a blockbuster new book. The ex-president — who denies cheating on wife Hillary Clinton with Maxwell — reportedly engaged in the romps during overseas trips on Epstein's private plane, a customized Boeing 727 that's since become known as the "Lolita Express." The nation's 42nd head of state also repeatedly sneaked out to visit Maxwell at her Upper East Side townhouse, as detailed in this exclusive excerpt.

That was less than two months ago.

Ghislaine Maxwell at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding.

Jeffrey Epstein died in prison in August 2019.

New York officials said it was a suicide.

This was despite multiple fractures in his neck that were not seen in simple suicide hangings in thousands of deaths.

On Wednesday the FBI arrested Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire.

There are now reports that Ghislaine Maxwell may end up in the same prison where Jeffrey Epstein “committed suicide.”

This should make her nervous.

The Sun reported:

Maxwell may end up at the Metropolitan Corrections Center (MCC) in New York. RATS, sewage, and “gulag” conditions may await Ghislaine Maxwell at the same prison which became the tomb of her pal Jeffrey Epstein. British socialite Maxwell may face being locked up in the infamous Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York. It comes as she was arrested by the FBI on suspicion of being part of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring on Thursday. The facility has come under increasing scrutiny after Epstein managed to commit suicide in his cell as he was awaiting trial last August.

