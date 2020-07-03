https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/exclusive-roger-stone-ordered-report-prison-pedophile-recently-released-sent-home-due-coronavirus/

Corrupt Obama Judge Amy Berman Jackson declined Roger Stone’s plea and ordered him to report to prison on July 14th.

This is the same prison that has a coronavirus outbreak so bad the government just released a pedophile due to the danger.

As we reported earlier this morning, on June 26th Judge Amy Berman Jackson ignored the substance of Stone’s motion to either delay his surrender date or mandate home confinement due to the dangers of Coronavirus and ordered him to report to prison on July 14. In essence, Judge Jackson gave Roger Stone two more weeks to sit at home and wait for his death sentence. He received the following order:

A report at a local television station in in April warned about the prison Roger Stone is assigned to report to on July 14th [emphasis ours]:

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) – WTOC heard from an employee at the Federal Correctional Institution in Jesup who’s worried about how the federal prison is handling the pandemic.

She believes staff and inmates are at risk. There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at FCI Jesup. However, WTOC’s Amanda Aguilar spoke to the Union President of the Bureau of Prisons’ local chapter, who said it’s only a matter of time unless the prison’s administration takes better precautions. There are around 2,000 inmates and almost 500 staff at the federal prison. Union President Pamela Milwood said employees do not have enough protection. “If it comes to Jesup, it will be through the staff, and it will be because they did not provide us the equipment to prevent it,” she said. According to Milwood, staff members have been given three cotton masks that are thin and not protective.

“You can see down there, there’s no protection whatsoever,” Milwood said, showing how the mask doesn’t fully cover nose or mouth.

Given the lack of transparency and the uncertain situation regarding the dangers of Coronavirus at the corrections facility at Jesup, Georgia, where prison guards and employees and their union have complained about the lack of masks, lack of gloves, no hand-washing regimens and no efforts at internal social distancing, at 67 years old and with a history of asthma, Judge Jackson’s ruling is the same as giving Stone the death penalty while his case is under appeal.

This is not an exaggeration! The situation is so bad in Jesup that the government recently released an inmate due to these coronavirus concerns. This inmate is convicted pedophile Jeff Asher. Asher was convicted of child pornography and sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

Recently Asher requested to be released from prison due to his health concerns. Here is the background of his case and request:

The judge in the Asher case concluded on June 15th that it was best to release the pedophile from prison before his time was served:

But Roger Stone’s judge is Judge Amy Berman Jackson. She placed Trump team member Paul Manafort in solitary confinement for not paying taxes on a portion of income and eventually sentenced him to years in prison.

This corrupt judge will never release Stone from prison. Judge Jackson is not a judge – she’s an American nightmare.

Please help Roger Stone and donate to his legal defense fund HERE.

