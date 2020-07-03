https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/exclusive-know-democrat-deep-state-reactions-china-coronavirus-sham-garbage-data-hidden-joe-biden-failing/

(Above Goofy Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler trying to get his China coronavirus mask off during a presser.)

Wake up America – the Democrat’s and Deep States responses to the China coronavirus are intentionally non-transparent and are based on data that is total garbage. This is what Democrats feel they must do to prevent a total drudging of their senile candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Why is it that nothing surrounding the China coronavirus makes sense?

We reported this week that the CDC is over counting the number of China coronavirus cases in an apparent effort to keep the country shut down throughout the summer. This fraudulent activity includes both those currently with the coronavirus and those who had the coronavirus in the past.

On May 21, 2020, the far-left Atlantic reported that the CDC was over counting the number of cases of individuals with the China coronavirus:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conflating the results of two different types of coronavirus tests, distorting several important metrics and providing the country with an inaccurate picture of the state of the pandemic. We’ve learned that the CDC is making, at best, a debilitating mistake: combining test results that diagnose current coronavirus infections with test results that measure whether someone has ever had the virus. The upshot is that the government’s disease-fighting agency is overstating the country’s ability to test people who are sick with COVID-19. The agency confirmed to The Atlantic on Wednesday that it is mixing the results of viral and antibody tests, even though the two tests reveal different information and are used for different reasons. This is not merely a technical error. States have set quantitative guidelines for reopening their economies based on these flawed data points. Several states—including Pennsylvania, the site of one of the country’s largest outbreaks, as well as Texas, Georgia, and Vermont—are blending the data in the same way. Virginia likewise mixed viral and antibody test results until last week, but it reversed course and the governor apologized for the practice after it was covered by the Richmond Times-Dispatch and The Atlantic. Maine similarly separated its data on Wednesday; Vermont authorities claimed they didn’t even know they were doing this.

By including both active cases with cases of individuals who had the China coronavirus in the past, the CDC is grossly overstating the number of active cases in the US. Unfortunately, states like Texas and Florida have reset their economic reopening time tables based on this bogus data.

Apparently the CDC is still co-mingling these results. Forbes reported last week:

A report released Thursday from the Government Accountability Office levied criticism at the CDC for combining active cases of the coronavirus and positive antibody tests, which may give a misleading view of nationwide testing and spread.

The far-left New York Times also reported last week on the GAO’s report:

The report also criticized the C.D.C.’s counting of coronavirus tests, which combines tests for an active infection and those that detect antibodies. This practice inflates the percentage of Americans that appear to have been tested and gives an unreliable picture of the way the virus is spreading around the country, according to the new report. After the C.D.C. was criticized last month for combining the two types of tests in its reports, the agency promised to separate them. But as of June 9, it had still not resolved the issue, the office reported.

We also know that the number of individuals who have presumed cases of the China Coronavirus has also grossly increased due to the way the presumed cases are now counted:

LOOK AT THIS! 👀 Are cases spiking because they have CHANGED the way they are CALCULATED? 😮@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/eO5q3I5lSu — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) July 2, 2020

Because of the increasing number of cases, state economies are being shut down. This is clearly what the Democrats want. They was riots and a terrible economy so they can say their failing candidate Joe Biden is better than President Trump. Unfortunately for the Democrats and fortunately for Americans, the economy is under a massive recovery and the number of deaths from the coronavirus is falling and at lows we haven’t seen since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

Inaccurate reporting of Deaths

We first knew there was something suspicious about the China coronavirus way back in March when we were the first to uncover the fraudulent numbers being reported by the WHO related to the mortality rates of the virus. On March 17, 2020, we first reported the controversial Ethiopian politician and Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and his irresponsible and criminal fear mongering. Tedros claimed in a press conference in early March that the fatality rate for the coronavirus was 3.4% — many multiples that of the fatality rate of the common flu which is estimated to be around 0.1%.

This egregiously false premise led to the greatest global panic in world history.

The Director General of the WHO spoke on March 3, 2020 and shared this related to the coronavirus:

While many people globally have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity. That means more people are susceptible to infection, and some will suffer severe disease. Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.

We knew that the WHO leader’s coronavirus death rate number of 3.4% was false. It was not accurate! Here is a summary of what we reported:

The Gateway Pundit reported, that the coronavirus fatality rate reported by the liberal mainstream media was completely inaccurate and the actual rate more like a typical seasonal flu – the media was lying again. The false reporting of the coronavirus fatality rate at 3.4% in the media started with the statements made by the WHO in early March.

Here’s a summary of our analysis [on March 17, 2020] proving the Director General’s statement was very misleading and materially false:



We were attacked for reporting on the WHO lie but then last week the CDC announced that they estimated that at least 20 million Americans have the China coronavirus who have not been tested and therefore the mortality rate is like we predicted closer to that of the common flu.

But this is just a fraction of the many misconceptions the Deep State government employees and the Democrats and their media have made over the past few months.

The method in which the government counts coronavirus deaths is flawed. The number of deaths today stand at 370 and will no doubt decrease to much less over the weekend.

We reported on April 20th that the CDC is forcing states to recount their coronavirus deaths to include confirmed cases and probable cases.

Several states are in the process of reassessing their numbers based on this questionable new rule. As a result, New York state added 3,700 deaths to their numbers to include presumed but not confirmed cases.

Of course, by counting presumed deaths related to the China coronavirus, only increases the number of deaths counted while damaging the accuracy of future studies:

And from a hospital executive, who makes a great point that overcoding of deaths may actually mess up research and treatment efforts: pic.twitter.com/zW97daqj2D — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 19, 2020

The other material aspect of the bogus counting of deaths related to the China coronavirus is that we are not given the number of individuals who had other ailments upon their death nor are we provided the ages of those who died. This is because some 98% of cases involve multiple morbidities and the average age of death was around age 78. We knew this back in March.

It’s clear because of the bogus and inaccurate reporting, the actions behind the China coronavirus are taken for an ulterior purpose. We believe this is because Democrats know that they cannot win the 2020 Presidential election unless the US has a weak economy and riots all over the place. These people are sick. Of course there may be other reasons:

They need a shutdown during a falling death rate so they can credit the shutdown for the falling death rate. https://t.co/GSg47cthKQ — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 2, 2020

We ask again – Is there anything about this China coronavirus that is valid and accurate?

Americans are being played by their own politicians, ignorant medical ‘experts’ and government agencies. Who needs enemies when your own government is this corrupt?

