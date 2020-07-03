https://www.theblaze.com/news/oregon-state-trooper-face-mask

Oregon State Police placed a trooper on administrative leave and launched an internal investigation after video appears to show him defying Democratic Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide mask order in a Corvallis coffee shop next to Oregon State University, the

Oregonian reported.

What are the details?

The uniformed trooper was captured on surveillance video — which doesn’t have audio — entering Allan’s Coffee & Tea on Wednesday morning without a mask, and the shop’s assistant manager, Travis Boss, told the trooper he needed to wear a mask, the outlet said.

“Governor Brown has no authority to take our civil liberties. We aren’t going to wear masks,” the trooper allegedly said, according to a written statement from Boss that was provided to the Oregonian.

Boss added that the trooper placed his order and said, “F*** Kate Brown,” the paper reported, adding that the incident took place the same day Brown’s order went into effect.

“He’s a state trooper, he’s in uniform,” Boss said, according to the Oregonian, adding that the trooper is a regular with whom he has a good rapport. “He’s more or less saying, ‘This is how it’s going to be, and this is what I want.'”

Soon three more troopers entered the coffee shop without masks and refused to wear them, after which they placed their orders and sat at a table with the first trooper, the paper said, adding that video shows the group remaining for about 10 minutes.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Boss added to the paper that he felt compelled to fill their orders since they were in uniform — despite having sent other patrons away earlier for not wearing masks.

More from the Oregonian:

Boss said two of the troopers are regulars and he expected them to leave after getting their drinks, which they usually do. Boss said he contacted the owners to determine what he should do next. Boss said he was instructed to tell them that Corvallis police had been contacted and they should leave. The video shows Boss approaching them at their table, and the troopers stand up to go. One of the troopers allegedly said, “That’s Corvallis for you,” as they walked out, Boss recalled.

What happened next?

Allan’s Coffee & Tea reported the incident to local police, the paper said, adding that Oregon State Police launched an internal investigation.

“The involved trooper has been placed on administrative leave,” OSP spokesman Capt. Timothy Fox told the Oregonian in a statement. “OSP is early in the investigation, but if found to be true, we are thoroughly disappointed and expect our troopers to follow the governor’s executive orders and be examples in the community.”

Fox added to the paper Thursday that all four uniformed officers on the video are state troopers assigned to Oregon State University, but he wouldn’t name the trooper on leave.

“Let me be clear, Oregon State Police Troopers are not above the law and this conduct is being immediately addressed,” Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton noted, according to the Oregonian. “As the leader of the Oregon State Police, I would like to offer my apology to the coffee shop employees and the community.”

What did the governor have to say?

“It is inexcusable that a few Oregon State Troopers disregarded my face covering requirement yesterday, and ignored a request from a fellow Oregonian to follow the rule,” Brown said Thursday, according to the paper. “Oregon State Police Superintendent Hampton and I agree that their actions and behaviors were absolutely unacceptable.”

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Anything else?

The co-owners of coffee shop, Robert and Kathryn Morgan, told the paper they respect the work of troopers and didn’t want the incident to turn political. But Kathryn Moran added to the Oregonian that it was “pretty upsetting” that the troopers wouldn’t wear masks and put their business in an awkward position of being at risk for not following the rules.

“It’s sad,” she told the paper. “These are people in a position of power and leaders in the community. I think we look to them as examples. For them not to be following the orders, whether or not they agree with it, is telling.”

More from the Oregonian:

A lieutenant from the Oregon State Police arrived at the coffee shop later in the morning to talk with Boss, and Robert Morgan participated via speaker phone. Boss said he explained what happened and what the trooper said, including the alleged use of profanity. “I don’t hold any grudges against him,” Boss said. “I feel bad about the possible backlash that might come from this, on them, and at the same time I know that’s not my doing.” Robert Morgan said the lieutenant didn’t apologize for the incident but assured them it would not be swept under the rug. All the same, Robert Morgan said the lieutenant told them they could share the information with whomever they wanted but “but they would prefer to keep it as an internal matter.”

Robert and Kathryn Morgan told the paper they wrestled with whether or not to take the incident public but chose to do so in order to help businesses stay open and ensure everyone follows the mask order.

[embedded content]

OSP trooper on leave for defying mask mandate



youtu.be



