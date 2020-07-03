http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BPajfHJDA8o/

Facebook has reportedly banned all ads on behalf of Laura Loomer, the frontrunner in the GOP primary race for House candidate in Florida’s 21st district.

Loomer’s personal account is banned on Facebook, as well as on Facebook-owned Instagram, and her campaign was prevented from creating a page to reach voters on Facebook last November. Now the campaign is being banned from running ads on the platform as well.

Loomer’s most recent ad can be viewed on YouTube:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously said it’s not right for “private companies to censor politicians.”

“The Laura Loomer for Congress Inc. Campaign represents more than just Laura Loomer, the candidate,” said Karen Giorno, chief strategist for the Loomer campaign and formerly the campaign manager for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign in Florida.

The Loomer campaign, said Giorno, “embodies a national movement, that radiates from within President Donald J. Trump’s home district, FL-21 and is made up of millions of voices from across the country. Many have become volunteers, donors and have pledged to vote for Laura Loomer in the August 18th primary and again in November to retire the radical, elitist, entrenched Democrat incumbent, Lois Frankel. ”

“This community of citizens that are Republican, Democrat and Independent are choosing to support Laura Loomer for Congress to represent them in Washington, because she embodies their values, their mores, their beliefs and their norms. By Facebook banning Laura Loomer for Congress Campaign ads from running, they are essentially going against their own policy, and canceling millions of voices as well.”

“This is a perfect example of how Big Tech is committing blatant election interference in the form of illegal in-kind contributions to the Democrat party and their candidates in a race that is taking place in the President’s backyard.”

“As proven by the Trump 2020 re election campaign’s $47 million expenditure on Facebook this season, Facebook is a very important part of a digital campaign strategy,” said Loomer in a comment to Breitbart News.

“Jared Kushner considered Facebook advertising vital to President Trump’s historic 2016 victory. Yet for me, I’m the only federal candidate in the nation banned from advertising on Facebook. My competitor, Lois Frankel is running ads on Facebook to reach voters, and my campaign is shut out. That is illegal election interference.”

“Facebook is giving illegal in-kind contributions to my opponent. I demand Facebook reverse course or even the playing field by banning my competitor from advertising. If the idea of banning Lois Frankel from advertising on Facebook outrages you, you should be equally outraged over the fact that my campaign is universally deplatformed and is being denied equal access to run ads on Facebook.”

Breitbart News has reached out to Facebook for comment.

